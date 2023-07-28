General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of Niger’s presidential guard, appeared on national television on Friday and declared himself the new leader of the country two days after a bloodless coup.

Tchiani said the military takeover was staged due to the “deteriorating security situation” in the West African country.

His statement came a day after Gen. Abdou Sidikou Issa, the Niger armed forces chief, endorsed the mutineers’ actions, saying he wanted to “avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces”.

On Wednesday, a group of soldiers calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country (CNSP) delivered a statement on Nigerien state television shortly after detaining President Mohamed Bazoum, saying they took the step due to the “deteriorating security situation and bad governance.”

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger’s first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

As Gen. Abdourahmane spoke on Friday, Niger state television identified him as the leader of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the group of soldiers who said they staged the coup.

Tchiani, who goes by Omar, said the country needed to change course to avoid “the gradual and inevitable demise” and thus he and others had decided to intervene.

“I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges,” he said.

Earlier, various factions of Niger’s military wrangled for power, according to an analyst and a Western military official. Tchiani's appearance seemed to be an effort to show he was in charge, though the situation was still in flux.

A delegation from neighbouring Nigeria hoping to mediate left shortly after arriving, and the president of Benin, nominated as a mediator by a regional body, had not arrived.

An analyst who has spoken with participants in the talks said that the presidential guard, which led the coup, was negotiating with the army about who should be in charge. The analyst asked not to be named because of the sensitive situation.

A Western military official in Niger who is not authorised to speak to the media confirmed that the military factions were believed to be negotiating and said that situation remains tense and all of the ingredients are on the table for it to erupt in fighting.

'Completely illegitimate and dangerous'

Speaking in Papua New Guinea, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the coup as “completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous for the Nigeriens, Niger and the whole region.”

He said that he had spoken repeatedly with President Mohamed Bazoum, and that the detained leader is in good health.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told French media that there was still time to end what she described as an “attempted coup.”

“If you are hearing me speak of an attempted coup, that’s because we do not regard things as definitive,” French media quoted Colonna as saying.

She also spoke of “possible exits if those responsible for this attempt hear the message from the international community.”

France, which ruled Niger as a colony until 1960, has 1,500 soldiers in the country, who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens.

On Thursday, several hundred people gathered in the capital, Niamey, and chanted support for the Russian private military group Wagner while waving Russian flags. Later, they burned cars and ransacked the headquarters of the president's political party. “We’re fed up,” said Omar Issaka, one of the protestors.

“We are tired of being targeted by the men in the bush ... Down with the French people. We’re going to collaborate with Russia now,” he said.

Some of the last public communications from the government included a defiant tweet by the president on Thursday declaring that democracy would prevail and a call by Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou, on media outlet France 24, for Nigeriens to stand against the mutiny.