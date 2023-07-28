WORLD
2 MIN READ
US strikes deal with Mexico to set up new migrant centre
The deal is intended to discourage illegal border crossings.
US strikes deal with Mexico to set up new migrant centre
The "international multipurpose space" will be established in Mexico's south, far-away from the US border. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 28, 2023

Mexico has agreed to establish a new centre for refugees already in the country, the White House has announced, as the US seeks to further curtail illegal border crossings.

The "international multipurpose space" will be established in Mexico's south, and will "offer new refugee and labor options for the most vulnerable people," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Friday.

An exact location for the new site was not announced, but its location in the south of Mexico is likely intended to deter individuals from heading towards the US border.

As part of the deal, the US is also committing to accepting refugee referrals from Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals already in Mexico, according to the White House.

"The expanded cooperation between the United States and Mexico to manage our shared border in a humane and orderly way is a testament to strong and enduring bonds of friendship and partnership between our two countries," said Sullivan.

Recommended

"We encourage migrants to use these legal pathways instead of putting their lives in the hands of dangerous smugglers and traffickers. Pursuant to our laws, those seeking to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to face strong consequences, including removal, possible criminal prosecution, and a bar on reentry," he added.

RelatedUS border crisis exposes Biden’s harsh immigration policy
RelatedConfusion as US enforces new border rules amid legal challenges
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa