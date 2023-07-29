WORLD
Palestinian President Abbas arrives in Egypt for unity talks
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas visited Egypt to meet with his counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi, aiming to unify factions in preparation for the upcoming elections.
As well as chairing Sunday's meeting of the heads of Palestinian factions Abbas is scheduled to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah  el Sisi. / Photo: AFP Archive
July 29, 2023

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrived in El Alamein in Egypt, the news agency Wafa said, ahead of unity talks between Palestinian factions boycotted by the Islamic Jihad armed group.

The Palestinian news agency said on Saturday that as well as chairing Sunday's meeting of the heads of Palestinian factions Abbas "is scheduled to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi".

Last week, Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al Nakhalah made his group's participation in the talks conditional on the release of its members and those of other factions detained by Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement to AFP on Saturday, Islamic Jihad official Mohammad al Hindi again denounced "continued political detention and prosecution of the resistance".

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is also boycotting the talks.

Sunday's meeting will include the heads of other political factions, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Seeking intra-Palestinian reconciliation

Both Abbas and Haniyeh met in Ankara on Wednesday in the run-up to Sunday's crucial meeting. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted the talks and said his government will do its best to push for intra-Palestinian reconciliation.

Recommended

A Palestinian official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said the talks aim to "end the divisions (between factions) in preparation for a unified Palestinian government and presidential and general elections".

Haniyeh's spokesman Taher al Nunu told AFP that Hamas sought to "unify the Palestinian position" under a strategic plan to "confront the Israeli occupation in light of the aggression of its extremist government".

Since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, it has been at loggerheads with Fatah which administers Palestinian-run areas of the West Bank, which Israel has occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Attempts to end the more than 15-year Fatah-Hamas rift saw leading figures from both movements sign a reconciliation deal in Algiers last year, promising long-delayed Palestinian elections in 2023.

Egypt's meeting comes amid a resurgence of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which this year has killed at least 203 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.

SOURCE:AFP
