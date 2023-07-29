Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrived in El Alamein in Egypt, the news agency Wafa said, ahead of unity talks between Palestinian factions boycotted by the Islamic Jihad armed group.

The Palestinian news agency said on Saturday that as well as chairing Sunday's meeting of the heads of Palestinian factions Abbas "is scheduled to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi".

Last week, Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al Nakhalah made his group's participation in the talks conditional on the release of its members and those of other factions detained by Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement to AFP on Saturday, Islamic Jihad official Mohammad al Hindi again denounced "continued political detention and prosecution of the resistance".

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is also boycotting the talks.

Sunday's meeting will include the heads of other political factions, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Seeking intra-Palestinian reconciliation

Both Abbas and Haniyeh met in Ankara on Wednesday in the run-up to Sunday's crucial meeting. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted the talks and said his government will do its best to push for intra-Palestinian reconciliation.