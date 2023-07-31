Mustafa Basaran, a 35-year-old cosmetics salesman in Istanbul, has digitally traced the epic journey described in the "Siyahatnamah" (Book of Travels) of EvliyaÇelebi, the renowned Turkish traveller of the 17th century.

Before delving into his research, Basaran, who’s a high school graduate, was only familiar with the name of the historical figure EvliyaÇelebi.

"I have been reading history for a long time, and when I started reading about Çelebi, I realised that he was a person beyond his time," Mustafa Basaran tells TRT World.

The endeavour involved tracing routes from the "Siyahatnamah" and pinpointing around 4,000 locations across various regions. The resulting map not only displays Çelebi's journey but also features his perceptive assessments of the visited places, offering a distinct view of the past.

"I thought my work might attract the attention of those hesitant to read the 'Siyahatnamah' or those who have never considered reading it," expresses Basaran, highlighting his passion to introduce more people to Çelebi's writings.

Constructing the map was a challenging task due to the changing names of towns over the years, making it difficult to precisely retrace Çelebi's steps. Mustafa Basaran relied on domestic and foreign sources for historical accuracy, dedicating countless hours to extensive research, and consulting numerous papers, and books.

Basaran became further immersed in Çelebi's environment as his work proceeded.

"While reading the 'Siyahatnamah,' I would look up the locations he described and compare them to their current conditions," Basaran tells us, with excitement still at peak.

Driven by this event, Basaran embarked on an academic-level study of place names, resulting in an enriched map that incorporates passages from Çelebi's vibrant narrations.

Mustafa Basaran's successful work demonstrates the continuing importance of ancient travel narratives and how they continue to captivate the minds of today's explorers in an age where modern technology connects us to far-off destinations in seconds.

He not only celebrates the spirit of adventure and curiosity by digitising Çelebi's incredible journey but also builds a strong link between the current audience and brave explorers of the past.

Chasing his dream

Çelebi's journey began in his sleep when he saw Prophet Muhammed with a large congregation.