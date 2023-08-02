At least 33 people have been killed in police operations against drug gangs in two Brazilian states since last week, authorities said, triggering calls for independent investigations.

In the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said on Tuesday that police had killed 14 suspects after coming under fire during a massive anti-gang operation launched after an officer was shot dead Thursday in the port city of Guaruja.

In the northeastern state of Bahia, officials said 19 suspects in three cities had been killed since Friday in clashes with police.

In all the cases, authorities said police had returned fire after coming under attack.

However, the killings drew criticism from rights groups in Brazil, where accusations of abuses by security forces are frequent.

The Sao Paulo operation was launched Friday, a day after a 30-year-old police special forces officer was shot dead while on patrol in Guaruja, one of several ports that feed the Brazilian economic capital.

The state police force's internal ombudsman's office is investigating more deaths stemming from that operation, and estimates the total number could rise to 19, the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

'Operation Shield'

TV channel Globo News said that locals have accused police of torturing suspects during the crackdown, dubbed "Operation Shield."