The ethnic strife in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur escalated rapidly and forced the world to sit up and take notice, mainly due to the (sexual) violence perpetrated against women. One incident, in particular, gained widespread attention when a video surfaced on July 19 in which two women were stripped, paraded down a rural road and brutally assaulted by an armed mob. The women, who belonged to the ethnic Kuki tribe, later said they were raped.

The video, filmed in May, was initially reported to the police, but no action was taken until the content went viral. The perpetrators of the violence reportedly belong to the Meitei ethnic community. Meiteis, who make almost two thirds of Manipur’s population, face accusations of carrying out violent attacks under police protection.

The incident occurred following a raid on several homes, during which three women managed to escape, but tragically, two men were killed, including the brother of one of the victims who tried to protect them.

The ongoing clashes and raids since early May have resulted in nearly 150 deaths and displaced approximately 55,000 people.

While it is a complex issue, the roots of the conflict in Manipur are deeply intertwined with historical ‘ethnic’ divisions that can be traced back to the time of British colonisation. The Meitei people, predominantly Hindu, largely reside in the capital city of Imphal, while the (mostly Christian) Kuki and Naga tribes inhabit surrounding hill areas.

The disturbing video sheds light on the type of violence women have to endure in conflict zones. They are at a significantly higher risk of sexual violence, yet often times the issue receives little attention. Justice from the ‘state’ level doesn’t come unless there’s heavy local and international pressure.

Today, as it was in the past, whenever a conflict breaks out, women become easy targets and are subjected to dehumanisation and humiliation.

Though Manipur is far from what constitutes "war", the situation fits into the bigger picture of a dominant group turning rape into a weapon to brutalise the enemy. .

In the grim reality of armed conflicts, women are tragically treated as spoils of war. This is a disturbing phenomenon, one which is often repeated and witnessed in conflict, one which is still accepted as commonplace today.

Despite the legislative recognition of rape and sexual violence as war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Rome Statue and various resolutions by organisations such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), at least seven UNSC resolutions, CEDAW, and countless other legislation, wartime sexual violence remains largely ignored and described as “the least condemned war crime.” Others cite that the word “impunity” remains the most appropriate when it comes to wartime sexual violence.

This horrifying tactic has a long and dark history. One such example is the incident that occurred in the Palestinian town of Deir Yassin near Jerusalem on April 9, 1948, during the establishment of the state of Israel. Some of the victims were mutilated and raped before facing death, and entire families were mercilessly slaughtered. Additionally, dozens of men were paraded through Jerusalem on trucks and then executed in a nearby quarry.

In the Bosnia and Herzegovina conflict between 1992-1995, it is estimated that between 20,000 to 50,000 girls, women, and men, fell victim to sexual violence, with rape being consciously used as a brutal tactic by Serbian soliders. Shockingly, to this day, no adequate punishment has been meted out for this large-scale sexual violence.