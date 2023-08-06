Türkiye has extended its condolences to Pakistan over a passenger train accident that left 30 people dead and 100 others injured.

“We learned with great sorrow the loss of many lives due to the derailment of the Karachi-Rawalpindi passenger train in Pakistan today (6 August),” a Foreign Ministry statement said on Sunday.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences first and foremost to the relatives of the deceased as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Pakistan, and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement added.

Earlier, a passenger train derailed in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, leaving 30 people dead and 100 others injured.

Pakistan’s Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said the accident may have occurred as a result of "technical failure" or "sabotage."

At least 10 carriages of Hazara Express, which was travelling from the port city of Karachi to the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, derailed near the Nawabshah district, some 267 kilometres from Karachi on Sunday afternoon, Pakistan Railways said.

Army and paramilitary force Rangers were called in to assist the rescue operation as railway operations have been halted following the deadly accident.

More army contingents and an army helicopter have also joined the hours-long rescue operation.