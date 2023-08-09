A referendum to constitutionally recognise Australia's Indigenous people would fail if held now, opinion polls out this week show, adding pressure on the government to improve its messaging before the date of the vote is announced.

Australians will vote in a landmark referendum later this year on whether they support altering the constitution to include a "Voice to Parliament", an Indigenous committee to advise parliament on matters affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people.

Supporters argue voting yes will help mend fraught ties with the Aboriginal community and "unite the nation", while recognising the centuries-old culture will bring progress for Indigenous health, education, employment and housing.

Some opponents, however, argue the move would hand excessive powers to the Indigenous body, while others have described it as tokenism and toothless.

A Guardian poll this week showed more Australians are planning to vote no in the referendum than yes, a first in the survey. Other polls also showed a majority in most states will vote against the constitutional change.

"My prediction is that only 46 percent will vote yes, and therefore it will go down in flames," said Matt Qvortrup, a visiting professor of constitutional law at the ANU College of Law and a global expert on referendums.

"Typically in referendums there are issues that people aren't familiar with. And when people are not familiar with an issue they get a little bit of anxious, and then they vote no to them."

Parties on both sides of a debate released official pamphlets last month, and are holding road shows about the upcoming vote.

'Australia is ready'