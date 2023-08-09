North Korean leader Kim Jong-un dismissed the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and an expansion of military drills, state news agency KCNA has reported.

Kim made the comments on Thursday at the 7th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Kim also dismissed the military’s top general, chief of the General Staff Pak Su-il, at the meeting, KCNA reported, without elaborating.

General Ri Yong-gil was named to the vacated post, though it remained unclear if he would retain his role as defence minister.