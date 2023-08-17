A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli military in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Thursday that the 32-year-old man was fatally “shot in the head, chest and abdomen, during the Israeli aggression on Jenin this morning”.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers.

Clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli forces during which gunshots were heard.

Two Palestinian civilians were also arrested, witnesses said.