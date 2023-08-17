The Russian rouble steadied near 95 against the dollar on Thursday, in a volatile week filled with speculation over how the authorities might stabilise the currency after a 350-basis-point rate hike seemed to have a limited effect.

The Bank of Russia jacked up its key rate to 12 percent on Tuesday, an emergency move to try and halt the rouble's recent slide past the symbolic 100 threshold, but analysts agreed that more measures may be needed to return the rouble to the 80-90 range authorities have deemed acceptable.

The impact of sanctions in reduced export revenues and higher import costs has contributed to rouble weakening, as has Moscow's sharply increased spending on its military to prosecute its war in Ukraine.

With accelerating inflation causing prices for basic goods to rise and a presidential election approaching in March 2024, the rouble's fate is a sensitive subject for Russian authorities.

Political and economic observers say that ending the conflict in Ukraine would be the quickest path for Moscow to stop the rouble's slide. But with that scenario unlikely to happen soon, experts are suggesting other steps that Russia may try to stabilise its currency:

Hike rates again

One available option would be to hike rates again. Last year's key rate increase to 20 percent calmed markets down and supported the rouble before capital controls started to take hold.

But higher borrowing costs squeeze economic growth prospects and make life harder for companies and, in particular, the government as it finances military offensive in Ukraine.

The finance ministry has said that lower rates would ease pressure on the budget deficit and its financing needs.

Furthermore, future hikes are unlikely to deter ongoing capital outflows, UBP said in a note.

"Higher interest rates will merely slow the pace of rouble depreciation."

Capital controls

Russian authorities are discussing bringing back the compulsory sale of foreign currency revenues for exporters, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency on Wednesday, among other capital control measures that should buttress the rouble.

One source said four measures were being considered:

- Exporters returning up to 90% of export revenues to Russia.

- Exporters who do not comply with this losing access to government support.

- Bans on dividends and loans being paid abroad, including in jurisdictions that Russia considers "friendly".

- Ban on import subsidies.

Russia ordered exporters to convert 80 percent of FX revenues last year to support financial stability, which ultimately pushed the rouble to a more than seven-year high in June 2022.

Sources said that if the rouble does not show signs of improving by Friday, capital controls could be reintroduced.