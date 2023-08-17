A Libyan militia leader whose detention sparked clashes that killed 55 people in the capital Tripoli this week has been released, a military official has said.

Gun battles had raged on the streets of Tripoli from Monday night through Tuesday after 444 Brigade leader Mahmoud Hamza was apprehended by the rival Al Radaa Force.

Hamza "was released on Wednesday night and returned to his headquarters south of Tripoli", an official at army headquarters in western Libya told AFP news agency on Thursday.

"He was released under a government-sponsored ceasefire agreement" which also provides for th e "withdrawal of fighters from the front lines", said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Videos circulated on social media on Wednesday night showed Hamza dressed in military fatigues and surrounded by his fighters at the Tekbali barracks south of the Libyan capital.

Fighting broke out in Tripoli after Hamza's detention on Monday, killing 55 people, wounding 146 and forcing the closure of the capital's only civilian airport -- the worst armed clashes seen in Libya for a year.