US President Joe Biden is open to having a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “without preconditions” to talk about the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a senior White House official has said.

"They (North Korea) have not responded positively to that offer, but it's still on the table. We are willing to sit down and negotiate without preconditions," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told Japan's Kyodo News Agency on Friday.

"We've got to make sure that we are ready in every other respect to defend our national security interests and those of our Korean and Japanese allies," Kirby added.

Biden will host a trilateral summit on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Camp David, the US.

Issues that concern the three nations, including North Korea, will be discussed at the summit.