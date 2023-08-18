WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden ready to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
US President's offer comes ahead of trilateral talks between the US, South Korea and Japan to discuss security concerns in the Korean Peninsula.
Biden ready to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
Biden is hosting a trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea. . Photo: AP Archive / AP
August 18, 2023

US President Joe Biden is open to having a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “without preconditions” to talk about the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, a senior White House official has said.

"They (North Korea) have not responded positively to that offer, but it's still on the table. We are willing to sit down and negotiate without preconditions," White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told Japan's Kyodo News Agency on Friday.

"We've got to make sure that we are ready in every other respect to defend our national security interests and those of our Korean and Japanese allies," Kirby added.

Biden will host a trilateral summit on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Camp David, the US.

Issues that concern the three nations, including North Korea, will be discussed at the summit.

Recommended

Reacting to the scheduled Camp David summit, China urged Friday the participants “to uphold true multilateralism amid complex international security situation.”

“The security of one country should not come at the expense of that of others and of regional peace and stability,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing.

“Who is creating conflicts and intensifying tensions? The international community has its own consensus,” said Wang, according to Beijing-based Global Times.

“Attempts to form exclusive small cliques and groups and bring camp confrontation and military blocs into the Asia-Pacific is unpopular and will prompt caution and opposition from regional countries,” he added.

RelatedBiden invites Japan, S. Korea leaders to US for talks on North Korea
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US