WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea slams UN human rights meeting as US 'slander scheme'
US ambassador criticised leader Kim Jong Un during a UN Security Council meeting for using "repression and cruelty" to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.
North Korea slams UN human rights meeting as US 'slander scheme'
The nuclear-armed state was held accountable at the UN Security Council meeting on Thursday for spending heavily on its nuclear arms programme while its people go hungry and lack basic necessities. / Photo: AP
August 19, 2023

North Korea has slammed a recent United Nations meeting about its human rights record, asserting the United States used the international organisation for a "scheme" against Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported.

"We will never tolerate the US and its followers' anti-(North Korea) 'human rights' slander scheme and will defend the sovereignty of the state, the socialist system and security interests," North Korea's KCNA quoted as an unnamed spokesperson from the country's human rights think tank as saying on Saturday.

The UN Security Council discussed human rights abuses in North Korea on Thursday, with the US ambassador criticising leader Kim Jong Un for using "repression and cruelty" to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed at Camp David on Friday to deepen military and economic co-operation, facing China's growing power and nuclear threats from North Korea.

They also agreed to hold military training exercises annually and share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of the year.

Recommended

China, North Korea's major ally, opposed the meeting of the 15-member council on abuses in North Korea but did not attempt to block it.

For decades Pyongyang has highlighted racial discrimination in the United States as an example of Washington's hypocrisy.

North Korea said on Wednesday an American soldier, Travis King who crossed into North Korea last month, had fled racism and abuse in America.

RelatedBiden ready to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un 'without preconditions'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation