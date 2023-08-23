China has thrown its weight behind plans to expand the loosely-defined BRICS club of large emerging economies, which is seeking to assert its political and economic clout on the global stage.

The BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which represent a quarter of the global economy, are meeting for three days, and interest in joining the group has surged.

In a speech read on his behalf by his Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the start of the BRICS summit in South Africa, President Xi Jinping said, "hegemonism is not in China's DNA" on Tuesday.

He said the talks taking place in Johannesburg were not aimed at "asking countries to take sides, or creating bloc confrontation, rather to expand the architecture of peace and development".

"Whatever resistance there may be, BRICS, a positive and stable force for goodwill, continue to grow," he said.

"We will forge a stronger BRICS strategic partnership, ...actively advance membership expansion", and "help make the international order more just and equitable".

China is the BRICS' most powerful economy and Xi's state visit to South Africa, just his second international trip this year, comes as Beijing pushes to expand the group's membership rapidly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the group was on course to meet the aspirations of most of the world's population, according to recorded remarks at a summit of the BRICS.

"We cooperate on the principles of equality, partnership support, and respect for each other’s interests, and this is the essence of the future-oriented strategic course of our association, a course that meets the aspirations of the main part of the world community, the so-called global majority," Putin said.

Putin was unable to attend the summit in person because of an arrest warrant issued for him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

He said the summit would discuss in detail the question of switching trade between member countries away from the US dollar and into national currencies, a process in which the BRICS' New Development Bank would play a big role.