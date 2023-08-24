As the US government’s primary goal is to contain China’s tech ascendence, the Biden administration has been exploring ways to leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance military planning, decision-making, and intelligence gathering.

Dr Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, announced the launch of Task Force Lima on August 10 to investigate the use of generative AI technologies in the military domain and throughout the Pentagon.

Currently, the Department of Defense (DoD) is running more than 600 AI projects and many of them are weapons-related.

Generative AI, a subfield of artificial intelligence, is characterised by its ability to produce a wide array of content, ranging from text and audio to code, images, and videos, based on the data and prompts it has been trained on.

According to Hicks’ memo, Task Force Lima will assume the mission of keeping an eye on the new generative AI applications and make sure the Pentagon uses the technologies in a number of missions and tasks including doctrine development and training effectively.

"The tremendous pace at which China closed the technological gap has genuinely alarmed US officials," Murat Akca, a researcher focusing on US-China tech rivalry at the National Defense University in Istanbul, told TRT World.

"Emerging technologies allow US competitors to even the playing field and bridge the gap”.

Although the Defense Department has exercised caution, citing the likelihood of these models producing inaccurate information, the Pentagon has taken a keen interest in embedding AI in their work culture and getting ahead of America’s rivals.

“We must also consider the extent to which our adversaries will employ this technology and seek to disrupt our own use of AI-based solutions,” said Dr Craig Martell, the DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer while announcing DoD’s foray into AI.

Competition with China

The Pentagon's heightened focus on AI is, in part, a response to international competition in emerging technologies, especially as it perceives China to be making considerable strides on this front.

A report published by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) validates such concerns, claiming Chinese researchers have surpassed the US in 37 of the 44 technologies surveyed, including a broad range of sectors - robotics, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, advanced materials, and quantum.

"In the long term, China’s leading research position means that it has set itself up to excel not just in current technological development in almost all sectors, but in future technologies that don’t yet exist," the report states.

Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, a Silicon Valley-based company, echoed a similar view while testifying before a House Armed Services subcommittee. Wang said: "The country that is able to most rapidly and effectively integrate new technology into war-fighting wins."

He noted that China has recognised the potential of AI in warfare and is putting in far greater efforts than the US in the field of AI.

In his testimony, Wang drew an analogy between China's investment in AI and the Apollo project of the 1960s, arguing, much as the Apollo program marked a turning point in the US's space exploration endeavours, China's investments in AI highlight its commitment to asserting dominance in this field.

Schuyler More, Chief Technology Officer of US Central Command, emphasised the critical nature of AI in modern military strategy in May at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event on AI stating “We are fully bought into the idea that data-centric warfare is the only way to conduct business going forward.”

Margie Palmieri, Deputy Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer at the Pentagon, has articulated the department's intention to integrate commercial AI practices into their military operations. She said that the query, "How do we bring these commercial practices into the defence department?" remains a persistent focus in the department's strategic discussions.

Turning to Silicon Valley