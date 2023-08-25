A video of a seven-year-old Muslim student being slapped by his classmates on the instruction of their Hindu teacher in India has caused outrage and highlighted the daily struggle of Muslim minority in the world’s most populous country.

The incident took place on Thursday in a private school in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) province where Muslims have seen a surge in violence in recent years.

In the video, which was caught on a cellphone camera, the teacher, Trapta Tyagi, could be heard saying that Muslim mothers don’t pay attention to their childrens' education. She then asked the Muslim boy’s classmates to come and slap him one by one.

“Hit him harder,” the teacher says at one point.

The incident, which caused an outcry on social media, prompted police in Muzaffarnagar, the city where the school is located, to start an investigation.

“When we investigated, we found that the woman was ‘declaring’ in the video that Mohammedan students get spoiled when their mothers don’t pay attention to their studies,” the Indian Expressquoted a senior police official as saying.

Another person can be heard laughing in the video as the terrified and teary-eyed Muslim boy is slapped on the face and back.

Leader of the opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident.