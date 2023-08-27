More than a thousand people have fled their homes as floods unleashed by Super Typhoon Saola swept through mainly rural villages in the northern Philippines, rescue officials said.

Saola brushed past the northeast of the main island of Luzon overnight on Saturday and continued south just off the Pacific coast packing winds of up to 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

No casualties or substantial damage have been reported from the typhoon, locally known as Goring.

Forecasters said eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, and the Cordillera region are likely to receive 10-20 centimetres (4-7.9 inches) of rainfall.

Residents of coastal communities are alsovulnerable to high winds and large waves were moved to higher ground on Isabela province's Pacific coast, as were those on the northern tip of Cagayan province to the north and Ilocos Sur province on Luzon's northwest coast, officials said.

"These coastal towns have no protection because they are directly facing the Pacific," said Isabela rescue official Constante Foronda, putting the number of evacuees in Isabela at 372.

"It's raining constantly but the winds are not that strong," he said, adding: "We got lucky."

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

In neighbouring Cagayan, rescue official Ruelie Rapsing said 388 people were evacuated overnight amid flooding on several coastal municipalities on Luzon's northeast tip.