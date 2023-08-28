The current crisis of Western capitalism has accentuated the surge towards strategic extractive resources in African countries, particularly those in the Sahelian zone known as the "three borders".

Talking about extractive resources (minerals, oil and gas) in the African Sahel, would mean on the one hand examining the place held by these minerals in the region's geography and economy, and on the other exploring geopolitical realities, before looking for links or correlations between the two.

Indeed, in the name of ‘humanitarian’ assistance or a fight against militancy, our sub-region has for a little over a decade been prey to a rush of foreign powers in various forms, in particular through military interventions in areas identified as rich in minerals (rare and strategic metals) and energy resources (oil, gas, uranium, hydrogen).

This doctrine was developed by Western imperialism and tragically implemented in Libya (murder of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and subsequent turmoil there) in 2011 by Sarkozian France under cover of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

It has to be said that the exact purpose of the intervention by French military aircraft was in no way to protect the Libyan population or restore democracy, but rather to ensure the control of Western companies over Libya's mineral and energy resources. Their influence went beyond that, to Sahel and even those of the West African coast.

A deliberate turmoil?

Since then, the West African region has never known a moment of stability: coups d'état in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, insecurity and attempts to balkanize Mali, and insecurity in Niger, Burkina Faso.

Pockets of conflict are multiplying in the region and even spreading to coastal countries (Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo) against a backdrop of threats of foreign interference.

These conflicts in West Africa, coupled with the Russian-Ukrainian war (which cut off hydrocarbon supplies to Western Europe from Russia), have created a growing need for strategic energy and mining resources, particularly rare metals in developed countries.

In 2010, following a territorial dispute between China and Japan over the Senkaku Islands, China, a major supplier of rare earth minerals, imposed an embargo on their export to Japan, and also set export quotas for other countries, notably in Western Europe. This severely penalised the high-tech industry, causing a sharp rise in the price of these critical minerals worldwide.

It was at this point that the European Union (EU) reinforced its action plan to secure supply of important minerals by drawing up the first European list of critical extractive raw materials.

The challenge was to secure supply chains by acquiring shares in mines, creating strategic stocks, and identifying and securing deposits in countries, which are unaware they sit on top of such important resources.

In West Africa in general, and in the Sahelian zone, known as one of the poorest regions in the world, there is no shortage of subsoil riches. Its energy and mineral resources are just some of the reasons why the region is a coveted area that is "whetting the appetites of major international groups", said the newspaper "l'Humanité" in an article.

A geological capture