A series of bomb attacks in Thailand's insurgency-hit far south killed two people and wounded four others, a senior local official told AFP on Tuesday.

The blasts hit Yarang district of Pattani province on Monday night as security forces patrolled the area.

A low-level conflict has rumbled for two decades in the kingdom's southernmost provinces, with militants in the region carrying out regular attacks as they battle for greater autonomy from the state.

"Two are confirmed dead and four others were wounded in the blast," Pattani governor Pateemoh Sadeeya mu told AFP.