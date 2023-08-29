WORLD
Bombs kill two in southern Thailand: governor
Local media reported that the first blast targeted a police car and was followed by several more hitting electric poles in the area.
More than 7,000 people have been killed in the insurgency since 2004 [Photo: AFP] / AFP
August 29, 2023

A series of bomb attacks in Thailand's insurgency-hit far south killed two people and wounded four others, a senior local official told AFP on Tuesday.

The blasts hit Yarang district of Pattani province on Monday night as security forces patrolled the area.

A low-level conflict has rumbled for two decades in the kingdom's southernmost provinces, with militants in the region carrying out regular attacks as they battle for greater autonomy from the state.

"Two are confirmed dead and four others were wounded in the blast," Pattani governor Pateemoh Sadeeya mu told AFP.

The governor said an investigation into the attacks was under way.

Footage on social media shows the area near the blast sites on fire, and multiple gunshots were heard.

More than 7,000 people have been killed in the insurgency since 2004 and 13,500 injured, according to Deep South Watch, a local think tank.

The southern region is culturally distinct from Buddhist-majority Thailand, which took control of the area bordering Malaysia more than a century ago.

SOURCE:AFP
