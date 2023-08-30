Gabon's military junta has named General Brice Oligui Nguema as transition leader following the apparent ouster of President Ali Bongo.

Here are some facts about him.

Background

Nguema is from Gabon's south-easternmost province of Haut-Ogooue, which borders the Republic of Congo.

Bongo is also from the same part of the country.

He replaced Bongo's stepbrother as head of Gabon's Republican Guard in October 2019.

The elite force is in charge of protecting the president, his family and other high-profile figures.

Anti-corruption mandate

Shortly after he took on the new role in 2019, Nguema launched an operation named "clean hands" to crack down on alleged state-led embezzlement.

Properties in US