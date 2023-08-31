African leaders are working out how to respond to officers in Gabon who ousted President Ali Bongo and installed their own head of state, the latest in a wave of coups in West and Central Africa that regional powers have failed to reverse.

Central Africa's political bloc, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), condemned the coup in a statement on Thursday, saying it planned an "imminent" meeting of heads of state to determine how to respond. It did not give a date.

The takeover ends the Bongo family dynasty's almost six decades in power and creates a new conundrum for regional powers who have struggled to find an effective response to eight coups in the area since 2020.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the current chair of the West African bloc ECOWAS, said on Wednesday he was working closely with other African leaders to contain what he called a "contagion of autocracy" spreading across Africa.

Senior officers in Gabon announced their coup before dawn on Wednesday, shortly after an election body declared that Bongo had comfortably won a third term after Saturday's vote.

Later on Wednesday, a video emerged of Bongo detained in his residence, asking international allies for help but apparently unaware of what was happening around him. The officers also announced that General Brice Oligui Nguema, former head of the presidential guard, had been chosen as head of state.

Coups in the continent