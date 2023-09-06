I’m creating a compost toilet in my home. It’s made from 19 litre paint buckets and a toilet seat, and I dry corn husks from the street market to use as the composting substrate. I enjoy saving water and growing vegetables, because I want to have a healthy, kind relationship with the planet.

But the composting toilet hasn’t been a totally free choice. Where I live, in Puebla, Mexico, there are extreme water shortages – even during the short rainy season. Myself and others in my building receive well below the recommended human rights minimum of 50 litres per day per person of water, necessary to meet basic needs like showering, washing, and cooking. The reasons for the water shortages are complex, but a main cause is that water here is being diverted to industrial use. Most of those industries are multinational manufacturers like Audi and Volkswagen, that are producing for Global North consumers.

Climate change and the consequent heat waves and droughts are compounding the water issues we face. During the recent heatwave in the northern hemisphere, no one I know had air conditioners to cope with it. We definitely didn’t consider swimming or taking cold showers, because water is too scarce. Economic precariousness and high rates of informal work in Mexico meant that people were compelled to keep working outside, in the heat.

Across Latin America, lower classes are facing the triple onslaught of the impacts of climate change, the disproportionate pollution and use of natural resources by Global North and local companies, and the limitations of poverty when trying to deal with the impacts of environmental extremes.

Latin America is disproportionately affected by climate change

In the first months of this year alone, Latin America saw a prolonged drought and forest fires in Chile, floods in Brazil that killed 60 people, and mudslides from Cyclone Yaku in Peru. The 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report stated that Central and South America are “highly exposed, vulnerable and strongly impacted by climate change”, and that is aggravated by poverty, inequality, and deforestation.

A reduction in rainfall in Chile, Argentina, and northeastern Brazil, is expected to continue. Dry spells across most of South America can lead to water deficits, which in turn impact farmers, food supply, and hydropower generation. Glaciers in the tropical Andes have lost 30 percent of their water, contributing to water scarcity, sea levels are rising faster in Latin America than globally, impacting much of the population’s homes, tourism income, and increasing the risk of storm surges.

Unlike the Global North, Latin America’s population is still steadily increasing. The region’s economy is more dependent on agricultural productivity, and a variation in crop yields as a result of climate change could lead to an increased risk of hunger for a further 50 million people by 2050, according to the IPCC. With the poorer classes spending a larger proportion of their consumption on food, they are more vulnerable to increased food prices, and in 2019, 19.3 percent of people in the region couldn’t afford a healthy diet, up from 11 percent in 2017.

Even the World Bank acknowledges that climate change will lead to a maximum 300 percent increase in extreme poverty by 2030 in Latin America and the Caribbean. Heat stress (with projected temperature increases of 1.6°C to 4°C in Central America and 1.7°C to 6.7°C in South America by the end of the century, could cause the equivalent of 2.5 million full time jobs to be lost to extreme heat in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Lower quality infrastructure also makes Latin Americans more vulnerable. People here rarely have housing or disaster insurance, and there is little government support when homes or workplaces are destroyed in floods or fires. Housing, roads and other infrastructure built from poor quality materials are more easily damaged.

After hurricanes Eta and Iota hit Central America in late 2020, hundreds died, 7.5 million people were affected, and hundreds of thousands of homes were moderately to severely damaged. In Honduras, a third of healthcare infrastructure was affected and there was damage to the agriculture sector in 16 departments. Food insecurity in Central America has increased (with 7.7 million people experiencing it in 2021), and assistance to those affected has been minimal and most homes have not been rebuilt.

US and Global North responsibility