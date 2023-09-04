A severed pig's head has been left at the entrance of a mosque in the Austrian city of Graz, public broadcaster ORF reported.

According to Monday's report, a local resident notified police of the incident at around 9:40 pm local time (1140 GMT) on Sunday evening. Police found the severed pig's head at the entrance when they reached the site.

The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution has now taken over the investigation.

The city has witnessed similar incidents in the past.

On the night of May 6, 2016, a man had attached pig head halves to the exterior of a mosque and spilled pig blood over it. He was arrested a short time later.