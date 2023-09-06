Tributes have been pouring in for one of Somalia's musical greats, Ahmed Naji Sa'ad, who died in London earlier.

The celebrated singer, musician, poet and composer had a career spanning almost seven decades, renowned in the Somali community worldwide for his songs of peace and patriotism.

Naji had fled his homeland in 1991 when civil war broke out, and found his permanent home in London, returning only occasionally to Somalia, local media reports said.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud described him as a "heavyweight Somali musician who was greatly respected by the Somali people".

"He had an immense role in the development of Somali literature, patriotism and culture," he said in a statement.

Media reports in Somalia said he had died in London on Monday after an illness.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Ahmed Naji Sa'ad, a true icon in Somali arts. His brilliance as a composer, singer, musician, and teacher will forever be remembered," Somalia's Information Minister Daud Aweis said on X, formerly Twitter.