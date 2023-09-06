UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that the climate was breaking down after the EU monitoring body said 2023 was likely to be the hottest year in human history.

"Our planet has just endured a season of simmering - the hottest summer on record. Climate breakdown has begun," Guterres said on Wednesday.

"Surging temperatures demand a surge in action. Leaders must turn up the heat now for climate solutions," he added.

Summer 2023: Unprecedented heatwaves

Heatwaves, droughts and wildfires struck Asia, Africa, Europe and North America over the last three months, with dramatic impact on economies, ecosystems and human health.

The average global temperature in June, July and August was 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 degrees Fahrenheit), smashing the previous 2019 record of 16.48C, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report.

"The three months that we've just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years, so effectively human history," C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess said.

Warming oceans: Absorbing heat

Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.