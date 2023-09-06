WORLD
3 MIN READ
WHO: Bangladesh facing most severe dengue outbreak on record
Since the outbreak began in April, more than 135,000 dengue cases and 650 deaths have been recorded in the world's eighth most populous country.
WHO: Bangladesh facing most severe dengue outbreak on record
Dengue is a disease endemic to tropical areas that causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, bleeding that can lead to death. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 6, 2023

Bangladesh is experiencing its most severe dengue outbreak on record, the World Health Organization has said, partly blaming climate crisis for contributing to the spread of such mosquito-borne diseases.

More than 300 deaths from dengue were reported last month alone, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online news conference on Wednesday.

"The outbreak is putting huge pressure on the health system," he said.

While cases were beginning to decline in the capital Dhaka, they were increasing in other parts of the country, he added.

Since the outbreak began in April, more than 135,000 dengue cases and 650 deaths have been recorded in the world's eighth most populous country, the UN agency said.

The WHO said it has deployed experts on the ground in Bangladesh, and is supporting authorities to strengthen surveillance, boost laboratory capacity and increase communication with affected communities.

Mosquito-borne viruses

Recommended

Dengue is a disease endemic to tropical areas that causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, bleeding that can lead to death.

The WHO has warned that dengue - and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika - are spreading faster and further due to climate change.

The agency's alert and response director Abdi Mahamud told the conference that such outbreaks were a "canary in the coal mine of the climate crisis".

He said that a combination of factors including climate change and this year's El Nino warming weather pattern had contributed to severe dengue outbreaks in several areas including in Bangladesh and South America.

Countries in sub-Saharan Africa, such as Chad, have also recently reported outbreaks, he ad ded.

Last week Guatemala declared a national health emergency for its own dengue outbreak.

RelatedBangladeshis dread record death toll from dengue outbreak
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington