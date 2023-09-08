Finland's right-wing coalition government is facing a continued barrage of allegations of racism.

In recent months, local media have brought to light a number of what critics have called racist incidents relating to the private messages of officials, rattling the country’s political landscape.

On Wednesday, Finland’s three parties called a vote of no-confidence in the government which is expected to take place on Friday, concerning an alleged racism scandal that has rocked the ruling four-party ruling majority coalition since taking office in June this year.

The vote relates to two figures from the far-right Finns Party - Finance Minister Riikka Purra and Economic Affairs Minister Wille Rydman.

According to reports, Rydman faces accusations of racism concerning messages dating back to 2016.

Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat published what critics have branded as racist discourse and racially offensive content concerning Rydman’s private conversations with his then-girlfriend.

Rather than a ban on simply headscarves, Rydman allegedly also expressed his wish to ban people donning headscarves.

The official also made several derogatory comments regarding people of different ethnicities. Some were said to contain offensive terminology regarding minorities, including people with ties to the Middle East and Africa.

When Rydman’s partner suggested the possibility of giving their future child a Hebrew name, Rydman reportedly said that “we Nazis do not really like that kind of stuff."

In July far-right Finish leader Riika Purra issued an apology after allegedly racist posts surfaced some 15 years ago after they were said to have been written - labelling her actions as “stupid.”

After 10 days in office at the end of June, the Finns Party's first economy minister Vilhelm Junnila resigned in the midst of accusations that he made several references relating to Nazism.

Junnila was also publicly condemned concerning his alleged association to far-right groups, specifically

his alleged attendance at a 2019 far-right event said to have ties to neo-nazis.