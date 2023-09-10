Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco have stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.

The first foreign rescuers flew in to help after the North African country's strongest-ever quake killed at least 2,120 people and injured more than 2,421, many seriously, according to the official figures.

On Sunday an aftershock of magnitude 4.5 rattled already-traumatised residents in the same region.

The mountain village of Tafeghaghte, 60 kilometres from Marrakesh, was almost entirely destroyed, with very few buildings still standing.

Amid the debris, civilian rescuers and members of Morocco's armed forces searched for survivors and the bodies of the dead.

"Everyone is gone! My heart is broken. I am inconsolable," cried Zahra Benbrik, 62, who said she had lost 18 relatives, with only the body of her brother still trapped.

Many houses in remote mountain villages were built from mud bricks.

In the village of Amizmiz, near Tafeghaghte, a backhoe dragged away the heaviest pieces of rubble before rescuers dug into the dusty debris with their bare hands to remove a body that appeared to be under a quilt.

Crucial hours

Citizens on Sunday rushed to hospitals in Marrakesh to donate blood to help the injured.

Morocco's interior ministry said that authorities are "mobilised to speed up rescue operations and evacuate the injured."

Spain's defence ministry said an A400 airlifter took off from Zaragoza with 56 rescuers and four search dogs headed for Marrakesh to "help in the search and rescue of survivors".