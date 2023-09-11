CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Horror film ‘The Nun II’ conjures $32M in box office despite bad reviews
“The Nun” movies are part of the so-called Conjuring universe, which now has nine films, and $2.1 billion in box office, to its name.
Horror film ‘The Nun II’ conjures $32M in box office despite bad reviews
“The Nun” movies are part of the so-called Conjuring universe, which now has nine films, and $2.1 billion in box office, to its name. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2023

Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.”

The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theatres by Warner Bros, has topped the box office in its first weekend in North American theatres earning an estimated $32.6 million, the studio said on Sunday.

AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his one-star review that it's “a movie that seems destined to pound a nail into this franchise’s undead coffin” and audiences gave it a C+ CinemaScore.

But it hardly matters: Horror is perhaps the most reliably critic-proof genre, at least when it comes to opening weekend.

The Michael Graves-directed sequel starring Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid fell far short of the debut for the first film ($53.8 million), but it's still a solid launch.

RelatedHorror film 'Curse' leads the pack on a very slow weekend

Horror universe

“The Nun” movies are part of the so-called Conjuring universe, which now has nine films, and $2.1 billion in box office, to its name.

Recommended

The sequel also played well internationally, picking up $52.7 million from 69 markets (Mexico being the strongest with $8.9 million) and boosting its global debut to $85.3 million.

“To have a horror universe is really powerful in terms of the revenue generating potential,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “It’s a great bet that Warners made on the horror moviegoing experience never waning.”

And there are many more scary movies on the calendar through the fall including “A Death in Venice,” which opens next week, “Saw X” on September 29 and “The Exorcist: Believer” on October 6.

“The Nun II” bumped Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer 3” to second place in its second weekend. The Columbia Pictures release added $12.1 million, bringing its domestic grosses to $61.9 million and its worldwide earnings to $107.7 million.

Third place went to another new movie: The third installment of Nia Vardalos’s “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which arrives 21 years after the first film became a massive sleeper hit earning some $369 million against a $5 million production budget.

Released by Focus Features in 3,650 theatres, the third film earned an estimated $10 million, overwhelmingly driven by female audiences (71%) who were 25 or older (83%).

RelatedWorld’s third largest film studio in Istanbul becomes a global attraction
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Pig heads kept outside nine Paris mosques
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'