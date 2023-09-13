WORLD
Niger ends military pact with Benin over possible intervention
Niger says its neighbour "authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials" in the context of possible intervention by a regional bloc.
ECOWAS has not shared any details about possible deployments, and Niger last week said talks with the bloc continued. / Photo: AFP Archive
September 13, 2023

Niger junta has said it would end a military pact with neighbouring Benin, accusing it of authorising the deployment of troops on its territory for a possible military intervention against Niger by the West African regional bloc.

The junta, in a statement read on national television on Tuesday, said Benin had "authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials" in the context of the possible ECOWAS intervention.

As a result, the new Nigerien authorities "decide to renounce the military cooperation agreement [with Benin]," it said.

There was no immediate response from Benin.

The ECOWAS bloc is trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 Niger coup, but has said if diplomatic efforts fail, it is ready to use force as a last resort to restore constitutional order and reverse the putsch.

Talks continue

ECOWAS has not shared any details about possible deployments, and Niger last week said talks with the bloc continued.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who holds ECOWAS' revolving chairmanship, has suggested that a nine-month transition back to civilian rule could satisfy regional powers.

Niger's junta has previously proposed a three-year timeline.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
