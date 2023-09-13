Niger junta has said it would end a military pact with neighbouring Benin, accusing it of authorising the deployment of troops on its territory for a possible military intervention against Niger by the West African regional bloc.

The junta, in a statement read on national television on Tuesday, said Benin had "authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials" in the context of the possible ECOWAS intervention.

As a result, the new Nigerien authorities "decide to renounce the military cooperation agreement [with Benin]," it said.

There was no immediate response from Benin.

The ECOWAS bloc is trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 Niger coup, but has said if diplomatic efforts fail, it is ready to use force as a last resort to restore constitutional order and reverse the putsch.