The India Club, a historic London curry house with links to India's freedom struggle, will close its doors for the last time this weekend after failing to stop a hotel redevelopment plan.

With a non-descript entrance up a precipitous stairway on a busy stretch of The Strand in central London, the restaurant was set up four years after India's 1947 independence by members of the British-based India League, a campaign group advocating freedom for India from Britain's colonial rule.

For decades, the India Club has drawn not only regulars craving a masala dosa or bhuna lamb but also many Londoners of Indian descent.

"For many students, journalists and travellers, it was a home away from home, offering simple and good quality Indian food at affordable prices as well as a convivial atmosphere to meet and maintain friendships," said Indian lawmaker Shashi Tharoor, whose late father Chandran helped set up the India Club.

A sense of history