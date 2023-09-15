Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have said they hoped to overcome "challenges" as they head into unprecedented talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending their devastating eight-year war.

"We hope that a serious discussion will take place in the interest of both peoples and that the challenges will be overcome," senior political leader Mohamed Ali al Houthi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, early on Friday.

"Dialogue can only take place with the... coalition, considering that the decision... of the siege and stopping it is in its hands."

The delegation of Houthis, close to Riyadh's long-time rival Tehran, flew in late on Thursday for their first public visit since a Saudi-led coalition launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015.

Their visit, five months after hosting a Saudi team in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, is the latest hopeful sign for a war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Yemen's government, now operating out of the southern city of Aden, voiced support for the talks and "all initiatives aimed at bringing about a just and comprehensive peace".

"The Yemeni government welcomed the efforts... aimed at pushing the Houthi militias towards seriously responding to calls for peace and alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people," said a statement on its official Saba news agency.

"Finding a comprehensive political solution"

Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya said the current talks were aimed at "finding a comprehensive political solution in Yemen".

"The kingdom is hosting a negotiating delegation representing the Yemeni Houthi component, intending to continue the discussions aimed at finding a political solution, a comprehensive ceasefire, and moving from the stage of conflicts to stability," it said.

The Houthi demands include payment of their civil servants' salaries by the displaced Yemeni government, and the launch of new destinations from Sanaa airport.