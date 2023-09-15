The music industry can be a bankable business, but less have cultivated a career combo as lucrative and influential as one Taylor Alison Swift.

Currently on her sixth concert tour, the biggest and most expansive to date — she’s hitting five continents, with 146 dates confirmed — the multi-hyphenated American singer-songwriter is expected to rake in a record-breaking $1 billion and more in ticket sales, thanks to her Eras Tour. It is reportedly projected to generate $2.2 billion, which would make it the highest-grossing tour for any artist ever.

Touted as taking fans on a journey through Swift’s musical career, beginning from her self-titled 2006 debut album, the tour kicked off in March of this year and is set to run until November 2024.

This time around, Swift’s tour includes Singapore, the only Southeast Asian stop for the duration. She is also performing in Japan and Australia, but nowhere else in the Southeast Asian region, known to boast some of her most massive fan base.

“She’s got such a massive following and they’re so totally in love with her that there’s nothing really like it,” says Sean Matjeraie, content director and station head for Fly FM, an English-language radio station in Malaysia, adding, “Even if you compare it to BTS or Blackpink, her fans are so, so protective of her. [They are] into her music, into her lifestyle, into her. I would almost say it’s [like a mass] media cult.”

According to Matjeraie, Swift is not only one of the most popular artists to play on radio, but also says “there is almost certainty for us that people will like her songs.”

“Once new songs of hers come out, we’re gonna play it. We don’t even need for people to be asking for these songs, we know they want to hear it.”

In recent years, it seems like her pop darling persona has only risen to even more dizzying heights. The ingredients to her success? Swift's stellar ability to create deep-rooted bonds with her fans, who affectionately call themselves Swifties, as well as tell compelling stories, and consistently move the needle on her musical prowess.

Based on data from Spotify, Swift is the second most-streamed artist of 2022 globally, and the top artist of several countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Jakarta and Quezon City in the Philippines also make up two of the top five monthly listeners from global cities, with the former at the top spot, leading with 2,850,770 listeners. Swift clocks in a total of 100,931,446 monthly listeners on the streaming platform.

While Swifties in the region may not necessarily see themselves in the electric blue-eyed, blonde, and modelesque image of Swift, it is her soul-baring songwriting that holds up a mirror for people to reflect.

“Her music relates very deeply to all the individuals out there because they feel almost alone in this feeling, whereas her music makes you, as a person who feels alone, feel like you have something to come together with. I believe that’s how she relates to the average Malaysian or the average Southeast Asian,” he explains.

Matjeraie adds: “The [reason] why she can capture new, younger audiences nowadays, I believe is because of that, because they can now envelop this whole relationship with her, even though they don’t know her, because they’re so used to developing these relationships anyway … [by] spending so much time online, having access to social media and news so quickly.”

Each of Swift’s albums feature a distinctive aesthetic and style, a way to not only experiment sonically, but also lyrically articulate universal themes in a compelling manner. Her Reputation Era saw an edgier version of the Look What You Made Me Do singer, while Lover gave plush colours and dreamy vibes.