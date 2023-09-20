Argentina has welcomed a decision by a United Nations conference to include a former clandestine detention and torture centre as a World Heritage site.

A UNESCO conference in Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to include the ESMA Museum and Site of Memory in the list of sites “considered to be of outstanding value to humanity,” marking a rare instance in which a museum of memory related to recent history is designated to the list.

The former Navy School of Mechanics, known as ESMA, housed the most infamous illegal detention centre that operated during Argentina’s last brutal military government that ruled from 1976 through 1983.

It now operates as a museum and a larger site of memory, including offices for government agencies and human rights organisations.

“The Navy School of Mechanics conveyed the absolute worst aspects of state-sponsored terrorism,” Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said in a video message thanking UNESCO for the designation.

“Memory must be kept alive (...) so that no one in Argentina forgets or denies the horrors that were experienced there." Fernandez later celebrated the designation in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday afternoon.

“By actively preserving the memory that denialists want to conceal, we will prevent that pain from recurring," he said. "Faced with those crimes against humanity, our response was not vengeance, it was justice.”

Response to civil-military rule

It is estimated that some 5,000 people were detained at the ESMA during the 1976-83 dictatorship, many of whom were tortured and later disappeared without a trace.

It also housed many of the detainees who were later tossed alive from the “death flights” into the ocean or river in one of the most brutal aspects of the regime.

The ESMA also contained a maternity ward, where pregnant detainees, often brought from other illegal detention centres, were housed until they gave birth, and their babies were later snatched by military officers.