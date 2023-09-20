WORLD
2 MIN READ
World on brink of nuclear war like 1962 Cuban missile crisis — Pope
'A world free of nuclear arms is possible and necessary,' Pope Francis says.
World on brink of nuclear war like 1962 Cuban missile crisis — Pope
Francis conveyed the message at an international conference in Oslo. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
September 20, 2023

Pope Francis warned that the world is on the brink of a nuclear war like the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Francis conveyed the message at an international conference in Oslo commemorating the 60th anniversary of Pope John XXIII's influential encyclical Pacem in Terris on Tuesday.

In his message, according to Vatican News, he said the conference is taking place "as our world continues to be in the grip of a third world war fought piecemeal, and, in the tragic case of the conflict in Ukraine, not without the threat of recourse to nuclear weapons."

He drew a comparison between the present moment and the time of the Cuban missile crisis in October 1962 when the world was perilously close to nuclear destruction.

Recommended

Urging the conference to focus on the sections of Pacem in Terris that address disarmament and the ways to achieve long-lasting peace, the pontiff said that "a world free of nuclear arms is possible and necessary."

He also recalled his statement from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial in 2019, when he said that "the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is immoral, just as the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral."

Regarding conventional arms, he said that they "should be used for defensive purposes only and not directed to civilian targets."

RelatedBiden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since Cuban Missiles Crisis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source