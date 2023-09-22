WORLD
3 MIN READ
9/11 accused tortured at Guantanamo ruled unfit to stand trial: report
Bin al Shibh was diagnosed with PTSD, secondary psychotic features, and delusional disorder due to years of abuse by the CIA at the infamous detention facility.
9/11 accused tortured at Guantanamo ruled unfit to stand trial: report
Bin al Shibh's lawyer says CIA torture drove him insane. Photo: AP / AP
September 22, 2023

A judge at the US military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay has ruled that a Yemeni detainee who was tortured by the CIA is unfit to stand trial in a death-penalty case, US media has reported.

Ramzi bin al Shibh, 51, had been scheduled to be one of five defendants in a trial related to the September 11, 2001, attacks on US cities by Al Qaeda that left almost 3,000 people dead.

But Colonel Matthew McCall, a military judge, said on Thursday the prisoner was too psychologically damaged to help defend himself, The New York Times reported.

Doctors at the US base on the eastern tip of Cuba diagnosed Bin al Shibh with post-traumatic stress disorder and secondary psychotic features, as well as a delusional disorder.

The military psychiatrists said his condition left him "unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or cooperate intelligently" with his legal defence team, the Times reported.

Related9/11 accused was tortured in Guantanamo, judge to decide if he can be tried
Recommended

CIA tortured

Bin al Shibh has for years complained of being "tormented by invisible forces that caused his bed and cell to vibrate and that stung his genitals, depriving him of sleep," the paper added.

Bin al Shibh's defense lawyer has claimed that his client was tortured by the CIA and went insane as a result of what the agency called enhanced interrogation techniques, which included sleep deprivation, waterboarding and beatings.

He had been due to face pretrial proceedings on Friday with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, believed to be the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, and three other defendants. Their hearing will proceed as scheduled, the paper said.

Bin al Shibh was accused of helping organise the Al Qaeda cell in Hamburg, Germany, that hijacked one of two passenger jets that crashed into the World Trade Center in New York.

Another suicide airliner attack targeted the Pentagon in Washington, and a fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania when passengers overpowered the hijackers.

RelatedUS unlawfully detaining prisoners in Guantanamo: Lawyer
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington