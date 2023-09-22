In August, far-right presidential candidate Javier Milei won Argentina's primary election, typically regarded as a preview of how the Latin American nation's presidential election will go in October this year.

As Argentina grapples with a hard-hitting financial crisis, Milei, a self-described "anarcho-capitalist" has risen from a TV pundit to a presidential candidate, pledging to fix the nation’s deep-seated economic woes.

The political outsider pushes for fiscal balance by stopping money-printing, lowering public spending, reducing the size of the State by cutting 11 ministries including Education, Health, Social Development and Labour to form a single entity, imposing cuts to politicians' pensions and dollarising the economy. Milei refers to Argentina’s political establishment as the "caste," denounces the fight against socialism and champions private gun ownership.

The outsider politician is garnering the attention of influential conservative actors from the Global North. On September 8, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson tweeted a photo of himself alongside Milei, writing “enemy of the Washington Post and probably the next president of Argentina”. Local reports claim the Conservative pundit approached Milei for a highly-viewed interview that aired in mid-September.

While Milei continues his political ascent, his potential Vice-President, Victoria Villarruel from his Libertad Avanza coalition (LLA) is likewise garnering widespread attention.

Political rise

In 2021, Villarruel began her political push, putting herself forward as a candidate to become a national lawmaker for the City of Buenos Aires alongside Javier Milei, explains Cristian Nicolas Palmisciano, a researcher at Mar Del Plata’s National University.

“In those elections they were the third most voted political force in the country's capital,” Palmisciano tells TRT World.

Before Villarruel positioned herself in different political spaces.

Although she held no formal position, from 2015-2019 she was aligned with the Cambiemos party during Mauricio Macri’s presidency and before with the right-wing NOS party, led by the retired military officer, Juan Jose Gomez Centurion who participated in army-rebellions against Raul Alfonsin’s democratic government in the so-called "carapintadas uprisings," explains Palmisciano.

Now Villarruel’s hardline rhetoric appears to be reopening historic wounds from a dark-chapter in Argentine history.

Between 1976-1983, 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured, murdered or disappeared by State forces during Argentina’s civic-military government, according to rights groups.

“The Military Family”

Born in 1975, Villarruel is a graduate of law from the University of Buenos Aires, a lawyer and part of the so-called "military family" - a grouping of families tied to the military that Palmisciano argues since 1985 have sought “different ways to avoid trials of soldiers responsible for human rights violations during the dictatorship.”

Villarruel’s uncle and grandfather were servicemen. Her father, Eduardo Marcelo Villarruel participated in Operation Independence against the People's Revolutionary Army (ERP) in the northern city of Tucuman and the Malvinas or Falklands War.

In the early 2000s Villarruel began aligning with groups tied to the so-called “military family,” such as the Asociacion Unidad Argentina and Jovenes por la Verdad.

In 2006, she founded the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV), a civil association pushing for State recognition of what she considers terrorism victims. Palmisciano explains this includes civilians murdered or kidnapped by political-revolutionary organisations like the Montoneros and the ERP and armed and security forces who died from attacks or were murdered.

Villarruel has pushed for the notion of “complete memory,” relating to such events, according to Valentina Salvi, a researcher at the National University of Tres de Febrero.

Salvi tells TRT World that CELTYV’s objective is to reassert the “notion of war," denying the dictatorial atrocities and notably "State terrorism committed in more than 350 clandestine detention centres."

CELTYV has participated in different international spaces related to terrorism and victims, alongside the United Nations, the EU and the 10th anniversary of the Atocha attack in Spain’s capital, Madrid, explains Palmisciano.

Christian Conservatism

Villarruel is reportedly part of an ultraconservative and controversial Catholic breakaway movement, the 'Society of Saint Pius X' (SSPX) or the Lefebvrists, founded in the 1960s by French archbishop Marcel Lefebvre.

The SSPX opposes the Second Vatican Council, relating to the Church's 20th Century social doctrine proposing greater equality through class conciliation and improved quality of life for workers, allowing Milei’s political space to oppose notions of “social justice,” - an important tenet of the ruling Peronist coalition, explains Pablo Villarreal, a researcher at the “Laboratory of Studies on Democracy and Authoritarianism” at Argentina's National University of General San Martín.

After peddling Holocaust denialism to German media, in 2009 Cristina Fernandez's government expelled the SSPX’s then ex-communicated Archbishop Richard Williamson from Argentina.

This September at the Buenos Aires City Legislature Villarruel honoured those killed by left-wing rebel groups, holding talks with three people whose family members were slain in the 1970s prior to the military coup.

Amid tight security, Villarruel told those gathered that “after 40 years of an amputated vision of history, of tearing us away from our loved ones, of demonising us and trying to put a gag in our mouths, we say that we are not afraid of them.”

Rights groups mobilised in the capital to condemn Villarruel, viewing it as a “provocation,” and vindication of the autocracy.

Villarruel added,“Those who prevent our pain from being remembered are the ones who, in the name of human rights, only seek democracy for themselves and human rights exclusively for themselves."

Accusations of denialism

However, Palmisciano describes her "worrying" ambiguities regarding the autocracy.

"She has not publicly spoken out in favour of soldiers convicted of crimes against humanity, when she is consulted about her position regarding the dictatorship she responds through euphemisms and vagueness," he says, adding she does not deny crimes from that period but often appears "to justify them."