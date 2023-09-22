WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU begins payments to Tunisia under deal to curb illegal migration
European Commission says the first tranche of $135 million will be disbursed soon under a "strategic partnership" deal with Tunisia signed in July.
EU begins payments to Tunisia under deal to curb illegal migration
Tunisian opposition figures and rights activists have criticised the deal. / Photo: Reuters
September 22, 2023

The European Commission said it would disburse $135 million (127 million euros) in aid to Tunisia as part of its deal with the country aimed at fighting illegal immigration from Africa to Europe.

The Commission said on Friday that $64 million would be made available in budget support to Tunisia, while a package worth around $71 million aimed at strengthening Tunisia's capacities to combat human traffickers and tighten border controls would be disbursed in the coming days.

Tunisia and the EU in July signed a "strategic partnership" deal to fight illegal migration in return for financial support during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe.

In a statement, the Commission said the latest financial package would help refit search and rescue vessels, vehicles and other equipment for the Tunisian coast guard and navy.

It would also help with the protection of asylum seekers in Tunisia in cooperation with the UN and returns of migrants to their countries of origin, the statement said.

"The provision of new vessels, thermal cameras and other operational assistance, coupled with the necessary training, are also foreseen," the Commission added.

RelatedEU, Tunisia sign 'strategic' deal to curb irregular migration, boost economy
Recommended

Model for agreements with other countries

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in July that the pact with Tunisia could serve as a model for agreements with other countries, as the EU struggles to stem unauthorised flows of irregular refugees across the Mediterranean.

But some EU lawmakers, Tunisian opposition figures and rights activists have criticised the deal, arguing it will not curb migration but will bolster the government of President Kais Saied, whom they accuse of autocratic rule.

Saied seized wide-ranging powers in 2021, shutting down parliament before passing a new constitution that gives him near-total authority.

He has said his actions were legal, and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos and rampant corruption.

RelatedEU-Tunisia migrant deal under fire over possible human rights abuse
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington