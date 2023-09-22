The European Commission said it would disburse $135 million (127 million euros) in aid to Tunisia as part of its deal with the country aimed at fighting illegal immigration from Africa to Europe.

The Commission said on Friday that $64 million would be made available in budget support to Tunisia, while a package worth around $71 million aimed at strengthening Tunisia's capacities to combat human traffickers and tighten border controls would be disbursed in the coming days.

Tunisia and the EU in July signed a "strategic partnership" deal to fight illegal migration in return for financial support during a sharp increase in boats leaving the North African nation for Europe.

In a statement, the Commission said the latest financial package would help refit search and rescue vessels, vehicles and other equipment for the Tunisian coast guard and navy.

It would also help with the protection of asylum seekers in Tunisia in cooperation with the UN and returns of migrants to their countries of origin, the statement said.

"The provision of new vessels, thermal cameras and other operational assistance, coupled with the necessary training, are also foreseen," the Commission added.