At the start of the perilous jungle trek through the Darien Gap to Panama, uniformed workers on the Colombian side hand out coloured wristbands to migrants, like bouncers at a nightclub, to indicate what "services" they have paid for.

The minimum of $170 gets them a guide for the treacherous journey from South America to Central America, as well as medical care and toilet access.

If migrants can't afford that, the wristband indicates they must wait until they have the money - or manage to negotiate a group discount - to move on from the camp set up by a self-styled "community organisation" made up of residents of Acandi, a small town on the Colombian side of the infamous rainforest ordeal.

For $500, migrants can upgrade to a package that includes porters and boats to shorten the arduous walk.

Desperation to make the harrowing journey in the hope of a better life in the United States has become a cash cow for Acandi locals.

With a record 380,000 people crossing the Darien Gap in the first nine months of this year, observers say predatory business is booming and ultimately filling the pockets of Colombia's feared Gulf Clan cartel which dominates the region.

Already exhausted, traumatised and malnourished by the time they reach Acandi, the migrants - many carrying babies and small children - must shell out ever more cash as they get deeper into the jungle.

"Our plan is to keep moving, because you come with a dream. I swear we have given everything... we are penniless," said Ecuadorian Angelo Torres, 25, whose wife is four months pregnant. They are travelling with two children.

Some migrants spend weeks in Acandi gathering enough money to move on to the next camp on the route.

"This problem, as many call it, has become an opportunity for us to work. In Acandi, the main business is migrants," said resident Darwin Garcia, who works with the organisation managing the sophisticated operation that also provides restaurants and shelter.

Every day, some 2,500 people fleeing violence and poverty across Latin America, and from some African and Asian nations, pass through the town to start the 266-kilometre journey through the Darien Gap.

'No one works for free'

The organisation says the fee it charges makes it possible to provide the space for migrants to pitch tents, access bathrooms and buy food, all while providing jobs to some 2,000 locals.

Colombia's defence ministry says the Gulf Clan is firmly behind the migrant business in the remote region from where it has long run one of the world's biggest cocaine trafficking operations.

Garcia, 46, insists neither he nor the organisation have anything to do with the cartel, and complains about being "stigmatised".

"No one works for free," he added.