Third-leg of major Turkish tech event Teknofest 2023 kicks off in Izmir
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Third-leg of major Turkish tech event Teknofest 2023 kicks off in IzmirThis year's last edition of the annual event, organised to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, begins with thrilling air shows, exhibitions, and workshops.
The first edition of the event this year was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a world record of 2.5 million visitors. The second was held earlier in September in the capital Ankara, attracting nearly 1 million people. / Photo: AA
September 27, 2023

The third edition of TEKNOFEST 2023, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, has opened its doors to visitors in the country's Aegean city of Izmir.

The five-day festival initiated on Wednesday at the Cigli Airport is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops, as visitors are able to experience vertical wind tunnels, simulations, and planetarium shows.

Exciting shows in the sky are also scheduled to take place, performed by the Turkish Air Force's Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team, as well as the Bayraktar Akinci and TB2 drones developed by Turkish company Baykar, and Anka by Turkish Aerospace Inc, another tech giant in the country.

Also slated to make appearances are Turkish air show team F-16 SoloTurk, as well as the Hurkus trainer aircraft, BELL-429 helicopter, paramotors, gyrocopters, and the T-129 Atak helicopter.

Recommended

The event was previously held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years. To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the event was planned in three different provinces this year.

The first edition of the event this year was held at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a world record of 2.5 million visitors. The second was held earlier in September in the capital Ankara, attracting nearly 1 million people.

Teknofest is being held with the participation of 121 institutions, public- and private-sector organisations, academic institutions, and media companies.

It has been taking place every year since 2018 and is jointly organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the country's Ministry of Industry and Technology, in cooperation with other ministries and dozens of other public institutions, private companies, and universities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan