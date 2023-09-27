The third edition of TEKNOFEST 2023, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, has opened its doors to visitors in the country's Aegean city of Izmir.

The five-day festival initiated on Wednesday at the Cigli Airport is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops, as visitors are able to experience vertical wind tunnels, simulations, and planetarium shows.

Exciting shows in the sky are also scheduled to take place, performed by the Turkish Air Force's Turkish Stars aerobatic demonstration team, as well as the Bayraktar Akinci and TB2 drones developed by Turkish company Baykar, and Anka by Turkish Aerospace Inc, another tech giant in the country.

Also slated to make appearances are Turkish air show team F-16 SoloTurk, as well as the Hurkus trainer aircraft, BELL-429 helicopter, paramotors, gyrocopters, and the T-129 Atak helicopter.