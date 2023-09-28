Iraq's Prime Minister visited injured patients and the families of victims in northern Iraq and two more people died from their injuries, two days after a deadly wedding fire killed over 100 people and left more than 150 wounded.

Mohammed Shia al Sudani arrived in Nineveh province early Thursday with a delegation of ministers and security officials, state television reported. He met with the wounded and family members of victims at Hamdaniyah Hospital and Al Jumhoori Hospital.

He had earlier declared three days of national mourning,

The Prime Minister also visited the Syriac Catholic Mar Behnam Monastery to express his condolences to the victims.

A health official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press news agency that two critically burned victims — a 30-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child — died from their injuries.

At least 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation, and crush wounds sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to flee the Haitham Royal Wedding Hall in the predominantly Christian area of Hamdaniya near Mosul after the ceiling panels above a pyrotechnic machine burst into flames.

Authorities said over 100 people have died in the incident, and the death toll is expected to rise with at least 100 other people still injured, many of them critically burned.

Anger has flared over the high death toll, which authorities have blamed in part on poorly observed safety regulations, an insufficient number of fire exits and the use of highly flammable building materials.

The venue's owners have been accused of violating safety protocols.