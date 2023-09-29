US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.

Blinken and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on Thursday at the State Department as the US tries to navigate the dispute between its northern neighbour and the South Asian partner critical to its Asia-Pacific strategy to counter China's vast influence in the region.

Neither man spoke about the controversy that has disrupted Canada-India relations in very brief comments to reporters.

US officials had said they expected the topic to be raised.

"We have consistently engaged with the Indian government on this question and have urged them to cooperate," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

But a US statement after Blinken met his Indian counterpart made no mention of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder or of Canada as a whole.

A short State Department summary of the issues discussed in the meeting between Blinken and Jaishankar, formally called a readout, listed topics like India's G20 presidency, the creation of an India-Middle East-Europe corridor and topics like defence, space and clean energy.

Earlier on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had been told Blinken would address the matter and encourage the Indian government to cooperate with an investigation into the killing.

"The Americans have been with us in speaking to the Indian government about how important it is that they be involved in following up on the credible allegations that agents of the Indian government killed a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil," Trudeau said.

"This is something all democratic countries, all countries that respect the rule, need to take seriously, and we are moving forward in a thoughtful, responsible way anchored in the rule of law with all partners, including in our approach with the government of India," he told reporters in Montreal.