Deadly suicide bombing strikes restaurant in Somali capital Mogadishu
A suicide bomber hits a busy restaurant near Somalia’s presidential palace, marking the third attack claimed by Al Shabab in less than 24 hours.
Latest suicide bombing comes six days after a truck bomb in Beledweyne town killed at least 18 people / Photo: AA Archive.
September 29, 2023

At least five people have been killed and six others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said.

Somali police spokesperson Sadik Aden Ali Doodishe told Anadolu over the phone on Friday: “A man wearing an explosive belt entered the restaurant and blew himself up. As of now, we can tell you that five people were killed.”

The attack took place near Somalia's presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The eyewitnesses, who spoke to Anadolu over the phone, reported seeing multiple civilian casualties and heavy police presence at the bombing site.

The Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, the third in less than 24 hours.

It comes a day after several security personnel were wounded in a double car bombing in the central state of Galmudug.

The terror outfit claimed that it had killed 16 soldiers and wounded 14 others.

Friday's suicide bombing also comes six days after a truck bomb in Beledweyne town killed at least 18 people, including 10 security personnel, and wounded 40 others.

Since 2007, the Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The terror group has increased attacks since the Somali president, who was elected for a second term last year, declared an "all-out war" on Al Shabab.

