Sunday, October 1, 2023

1903 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a speech nothing would weaken his country's fight against Russia, a day after the US Congress passed a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said separately he had received reassurances about further military assistance in a telephone call with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Secretary Austin assured me," he wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, using flags in place of country names, that US support to Ukraine "will continue" and that Ukrainian "warriors will continue to have a strong back-up on the battlefield."

1440 GMT —European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Kiev that Ukraine needed more military aid, and he promised ongoing EU support.

"Ukraine needs more capabilities & needs them faster," he said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He said he had discussed "continuous EU military assistance" during his first in-person meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

"We are preparing long-term security commitments for Ukraine," Borrell added.

1718 GMT — Ukraine left out in cold by US shutdown deal

The future of US aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance after a last-gasp deal to avoid a government shutdown, despite President Joe Biden's attempts to reassure Kiev it will get what it needs to fight Russia.

Barely a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington appealing for more funds, the compromise struck in Congress late Sunday dropped new funding for Ukraine amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

Biden and his Democratic party say America has a duty to help Ukraine stand up to Russian offensive.

Biden urged Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday to "stop the games" and said he "fully expects" him to secure passage of a separate bill for Ukraine funding soon.

"I want to assure our American allies, the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away," Biden said in an address from the White House.

1624 GMT — Kiev hosts first full marathon since start of war

Thousands of runners gathered in the Ukrainian capital Kiev this weekend as the city held its first full marathon since Russia's offensive.

Last year's marathon and dozens of other events were cancelled due to the war, but some have since returned as residents seek normality amid the frequent air raids.

Over 5,000 people are taking part in the race this year, organisers said, with half the proceeds going towards buying equipment for the military.

The race comes after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal warned last week that Russia had restarted a systemic campaign of air strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

1316 GMT — Ukraine says working with US after Congress drops aid

Ukraine has said it was working with Washington to ensure new wartime aid after US lawmakers dropped additional funding for Kiev in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown.

The 11th-hour funding bill passed by Congress on Saturday will keep US federal agencies running for another 45 days but left out new aid to Ukraine amid opposition from some hardline Republicans.

"The Ukrainian government is now actively working with its American partners to ensure that the new US budget decision, which will be developed over the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said.

1129 GMT — UK PM Sunak says no plans to send British troops

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said there were no immediate plans to deploy military instructors to Ukraine, rowing back from reported comments by his defence minister that he wanted to begin training Ukrainian troops in the country.

To date, Britain and its allies have avoided a formal military presence in Ukraine to reduce the risk of a direct conflict with Russia.

British defence minister Grant Shapps said in an interview that he wanted to deploy military instructors to Ukraine, in addition to training Ukrainian armed forces in Britain or other Western countries.

Hours after that interview was published, Sunak said there were no immediate plans to send British troops to Ukraine.

"What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine," Sunak told reporters at the start of the governing Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

"But that's something for the long term, not the here and now. There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict."

