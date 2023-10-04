The European Commission has warned that the bloc is “running out of time” to reform the migration policy, and called on member states and lawmakers to give the green light to the new migration and asylum pact.

Speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, the vice president of the EU Commission in charge of the migration and asylum pact, Margaritis Schinas, stressed that “history is watching” the European Union.

He called on lawmakers and EU capitals to greenlight the new pact before next year’s EU parliamentary elections.

If the EU fails to agree on the reform that has been prepared since 2016, “we will give fuel to the false claims made by the enemies of democracy, by Russian disinformation that Europe is incapable of managing migration,” Schinas underlined.

According to the EU commissioner, the loopholes in the bloc’s migration policy are “probably the biggest pull factor” for people smugglers and irregular migration.