At least 14 people were killed and 102 others — including 22 army personnel — were missing in northeast India after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst its banks, triggering flash floods down a mountain valley.

The disaster, which has affected the lives of 22,000 people, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in South Asia's mountains attributed to the deepening climate crisis.

"The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places," a defence spokesperson said on Monday on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggered flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of Sikkim state, near the border with China.

The state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, as of early Thursday. Eleven bridges were washed away.