Goodnight, don’t let the bed bugs bite? Not in the City of Love it seems.

In recent days, footage of creeping bed bugs found everywhere from Paris metro carriages to cinema halls, Airbnb rentals, and hotel rooms has surfaced on social media platforms, such as TikTok, horrifying viewers everywhere.

Deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire has even said the infestation is “widespread” and that ”you can catch bed bugs from anywhere and bring them home,” while speaking to LCI, a French TV station.

Posts from Parisians and travellers alike depict skin-crawling infestations and bed bug bite marks, as well as bed bug survival guides. Some of the city’s commuters are even preferring to stand than sit on cushioned metro seats for fear of catching the blood-sucking, lentil-sized insects.

Paris Fashion Week, which recently concluded on October 3, has seen scores of designers, models, editors, stylists, and other industry people converge in the city for the semi-annual event — at the same time as the French capital’s bed bug outbreak.

This means attendees, as well as the usual Paris tourist crowd, may potentially carry back more than just the souvenirs they intended. Worry over the bedbug spread has gone up in recent weeks, especially because the city is due to host the Summer Olympics next year.

Speaking to CNBC, Jim Fredericks, who is an entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at the US National Pest Management Association said: “Bed bugs are great ‘hitchhikers,’ allowing them to travel long distances with people ... France has seen a significant increase in visitors as a result of Fashion Week in recent weeks, which provides an ideal scenario for bed bugs to be transported from one location to the next.”

According to studies, bed bugs are becoming more resistant to pesticides used to get rid of them too. While bed bugs are not an uncommon occurrence in past years, experts say their building resistance to chemicals is giving rise to more outbreaks.

Bed bug infestations are difficult to eliminate, typically hiding in between cushions, seams of couches, curtains, mattresses, carpets, and more. They can also get into luggage and clothing, which is why high-traffic spaces such as hotels and rental accommodations are usually more susceptible to the tiny insects.