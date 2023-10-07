TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye offers mediation in Israel-Palestine de-escalation
Türkiye's Foreign Ministry expresses deep concern over the recent surge in violence and tension in Israel and Palestine, reaffirming its commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution in the region.
Türkiye offers mediation in Israel-Palestine de-escalation
Ankara is ready to contribute to ensure the situation does not escalate further, the ministry said, adding: "In this regard, we continue our intensive contacts with relevant parties." / Photo: AA
October 7, 2023

Türkiye has voiced deep concern over the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine, saying it is ready to help de-escalate the situation.

"We are deeply concerned about the violence and tension in Israel and Palestine today. We attach great importance to the restoration of tranquility in the region as soon as possible, and we strongly condemn the loss of civilian lives."

"We emphasise that acts of violence and related escalations will not benefit anyone, and we call on the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is ready to contribute to ensure the situation does not escalate further, the ministry said, adding: "In this regard, we continue our intensive contacts with relevant parties."

"These sad developments once again show the importance of the two-state solution vision. We invite the parties to give up the use of force and work for a permanent solution in line with this vision, without further delay," it added.

The statement came after Palestinian group Hamas said it launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations. In response, the Israeli army initiated Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in besieged Gaza.

Hamas, the group running the blockaded Gaza, said its operation was in response to desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

Recommended

In a separate warning message to Turkish citizens living in Israel and Palestine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was "closely" following the developments, and advised them "to continue to stay in safe closed areas."

It recommended the citizens to follow the official websites and social media accounts of the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv, Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem and Turkish Foreign Ministry for developments.

RelatedNetanyahu declares 'war' on Hamas as death toll rises

Turkish foreign minister talks with counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone amid recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest developments on the conflict, the sources said.

Earlier, Fidan held phone calls with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Furhan al Saud, Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian counterpart Riyad al Maliki, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

RelatedHamas fighters enter Israel, take hostages in unprecedented attack
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan