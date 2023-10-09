Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that the United States' plan to provide increased military aid to Israel amounts to "aggression" against Palestinians, after Washington ordered navy ships and warplanes closer to Israel.

"The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people," Hamas, which on Saturday launched the deadliest attack ever against Israel, said in a statement.

Hamas's statement came after President Joe Biden ordered US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel in a show of support while sending fresh military aid.

The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.